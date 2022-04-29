Take a look at the romantic new poster for ‘Yumi Cells’ Season Two

TVING has dropped a new poster for the forthcoming second season of its hit romance K-drama, Yumi’s Cells.

Korean streaming platform TVING took to Instagram to share a new poster for the upcoming second season of Yumi’s Cells, featuring a shot of Yumi (played by Kim Go-eun) as she smiles up at her colleague Yoo Ba-bi (GOT7‘s Jinyoung) as he caresses her hair. “The cells are beginning to react again,” reads a caption on the poster.

Notably, the new image for Yumi’s Cells 2 features Yumi having grown out her signature bob haircut, signalling that the new season may take place a while after the events of the show’s first season. The show is currently set to premiere sometime this June.

TVING also announced Yumi’s Cells 2’s premiere through several posts on Instagram earlier this week, dubbing the new instalment as “the second story of Yumi and the cells”. While not much is known about the series’ plot as of writing, more details are expected in the coming weeks leading up to its premiere.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, season one of Yumi’s Cells tells the story of an office worker named Yumi from her brain cells’ point of view. After a failed relationship sends her love cells into a coma, the drama follows the brain cells’ attempts to revive the sleeping love cells as Yumi encounters game developer Go Woong and forms relationships with her co-workers.

In a previous interview, leading star Kim Go-eun opened up about the cast and crew’s bond while working on set. “We’ve been together through thick and thin for nearly a year now, so the members of the Yumi’s Cells family often start laughing just from looking into each other’s eyes,” she said.