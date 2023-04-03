Lee Dong-wook time travels in ‘Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938’ teaser

South Korean cable network tvN has released a new trailer for Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, the second season of 2020’s Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 will see the return of Lee Dong-wook as the show’s titular gumiho Lee Yeon, who unexpectedly travels back in time to the year 1938, where he meets the former western mountain god Ryu Hong-joo (played by The Penthouse‘s Kim So-yeon).

The new teaser captures the moment when Lee Yeon is thrown back in time and the mayhem that faces him. The thrilling clips features glimpses of the action that will unfold as the season progresses, alongside a voice over from Lee Yeon saying: “The world I belong to has all begun to get twisted. I’ve come back to 1938.”

Aside from Lee Dong-wook, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 will also see the return of Kim Bum as Lee Rang and Hwang Hee as Ko Shin-joo. Meanwhile, Itaewon Class‘ Ryu Kyung-soo has joined the cast as Cheon Moo-young, a former northern mountain god who is good friends with Lee Yeon.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 will premiere May 6 on South Korean cable network tvN. International availability of the show has yet to be announced at time of writing.

Lee Dong-wook previously starred in the tvN original series Bad and Crazy opposite Squid Game breakout star Wi Ha-joon. In a four-star review of the series, NME‘s Lauren Webb described the show as “not your typical good-cop, bad-cop drama”.