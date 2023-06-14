Will there be a Season 3 of ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’?

Tale of the Nine Tailed recently wrapped up its second season – also known as Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 – on Sunday (June 11).

Season two of Tale of the Nine Tailed has since gone on to become one of tvN’s most-successful shows. The season’s finale garnered a series record-breaking 8 per cent audience share, according to Nielsen Korea.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 saw the return of Lee Dong-wook as gumiho Lee Yeon, who unexpectedly travels back in time to the year 1938, during the Japanese Occupation of Korea. Watch a trailer for season two below.

Is season 3 of Tale of the Nine Tailed in the works yet?

There’s yet to be any official word on whether Tale of the Nine Tailed will return for a third season. However, the second season of the series was said to be in the planning stage in October 2021 and was only confirmed in May 2022, a year and a half after the first season aired on tvN.

More notably, tvN, the broadcaster of Tale of the Nine Tailed, has not ruled out a third season of the popular fantasy K-drama series. “We’re leaving all possibilities open, but at present, nothing has yet been set in stone,” a representative from the network told Newsen, as translated by Soompi.

Do the cast of Tale of the Nine Tailed have other upcoming projects?

Lead actor Lee Song-wook is set to star in The Killer’s Shopping Mall, a spin-off of 2022’s The Killer’s Shopping List. The upcoming series is set to premiere sometime in 2024 on streaming platform Disney+.

It is currently unknown if the other main cast members of Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 – namely Kim Bum, Ryu Kyung-soo and Kim So-yeon – have any projects in the works. Of the three, only Kim Bum had appeared in the first season as well.