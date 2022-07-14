‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ shares first official teaser

The first teaser for Tales of the Walking Dead has just been released – check it out below.

The spinoff series from the AMC show is set to be released next month, and promises a standalone narrative.

Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu and Olivia Munn all star in Tales of the Walking Dead, alongside Daniella Pineda. Directors for the series include Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Michael Satrazemis, while Channing Powell is the showrunner.

Take a look at the teaser here:

“This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we’ve told before,” franchise boss Scott Gimple said in a statement obtained by Bloody Disgusting.

“I’m thrilled to be Channing’s consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV.”

Powell added: “I started as a fan of The Walking Dead and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs.

“I’m so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show.”

Elsewhere, Melissa McBride recently left the Walking Dead spinoff focusing on her character Carol Peletier and Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon.