‘Taskmaster: The Live Experience’ in the works

A new live experience looks to give everyone the chance to compete in Taskmaster.

In a video announcement on Wednesday (December 13), show hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne shared plans for Taskmaster: The Live Experience which would allow viewers to “take part in the same ludicrous tasks that these so-called comedians do”.

The duo have launched a mailing list to gauge interest in the idea, with 100,000 sign-ups required to get the project off the ground.

In a rallying cry to fans of the show, Davies and Horne said: “Please sign up to the Taskmaster: Live Experience mailing list. If we get 100,000 sign ups then we’ll know, and Taskmaster: The Live Experience will become a thing, soon-ish.

“So what are you waiting for? Sign up now and become a hero. Your time starts now.”

The sixteenth series of Taskmaster concluded last month, featuring comedians Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma.

A special episode to commemorate the New Year was recently announced, which will feature London rapper Kojey Radical, presenter Zoey Ball, Dragon’s Den’s Deborah Meaden, wildlife expert Steve Backshall and comic actor Lenny Rush.

In March of this year, Channel 4 announced the show had been renewed for six more seasons. Taskmaster originally began on Dave in 2015 before it moved to Channel 4 in 2020.

A new eight-part spin-off, Junior Taskmaster, was announced earlier this year, for children aged between nine and 11. The show is set to be hosted by comedian Rose Matafeo and writer Mike Wozniak.