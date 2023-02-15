‘Taxi Driver’ star Lee Je-hoon announces first ever fan meet in Singapore

Taxi Driver star Lee Je-hoon is set to hold his first-ever fan meet in Singapore this March.

The K-drama actor will hold the fan meet at the Stephen Riady Auditorium at NTUC Centre on March 25 in partnership with OTT streaming service Viu. There will be two time slots for the fan meet at 2pm and 6pm, with Viu promising that the actor will interact with fans and perform songs.

Tickets for the fan meet will go on sale this Friday (February 17) via Sistic. Tickets will be priced at S$188 and S$158 excluding booking fee, with ticketholders entitled to a hi-bye session and group photo with the actor, an official poster, and other exclusive collectibles.

Advertisement

Lee Je-hoon is set to return in the second season of Taxi Driver as former special forces member turned taxi driver and vigilante Kim Do-gi. Watch the latest teaser for the K-drama below.

The other four members of the Rainbow Taxi team, played by Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram, are also set to return in the second season of the series, which will premiere on Viu this Friday (February 17). However, the actress Esom will not be returning as she dropped out of production last year due to scheduling conflicts.

Actor Shin Jae-ha was also revealed to be joining the cast of the series in the second season. It will be his TV first role in two years following a hiatus to complete his mandatory military conscription. Shin Jae-Ha is rumoured to be playing On Ha-joon, a new driver recruited to the Rainbow Taxi crew.