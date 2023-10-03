‘Taxi Driver’ actor Lee Je-hoon undergoes “emergency surgery”

Lee Je-hoon, star of popular K-drama Taxi Driver, has undergone an “emergency surgery” due to “severe abdominal pain”.

Lee Je-hoon’s agency, COMPANY ON, announced last night (October 2) that the actor had to undergo “emergency surgery” on the same day. He had experienced “severe abdominal pain” the night prior (October 1), and was subsequently diagnosed with ischemic colitis.

“Thankfully the surgery was successful, and he is currently recovering at the hospital,” his agency added, per Soompi. “We will have to watch the progress of his recovery, but he will probably have to hospitalised for about a week.”

The Taxi Driver actor was originally set to co-host the opening ceremony of the 28th Busan International Film Festival tomorrow (October 4), but will no longer be in attendance. The event will now be hosted by Park Eun-bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame.

Lee Je-hoon next K-drama project is the upcoming MBC series Chief Investigator 1963, a prequel to the long-running ’70s and ’80s Korean series Chief Inspector. He will star in the series opposite Seo Eun-soo of Unlock My Boss fame.

In other K-drama news, Moving actor Ryu Seung-ryong has opened up about why the Disney+ K-drama has become one of the “most important roles” in his career so far.

Meanwhile, Disney+ recently said that the success of Moving is a “critical turning point” for its Korean content, with the streamer set to double down on its investment in the region.