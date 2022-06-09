‘Taxi Driver’: SBS confirms the cast for Season 2

SBS has confirmed the cast for the forthcoming second season of K-drama Taxi Driver.

Today (June 9), South Korean TV network SBS announced in a statement to news outlet Sports Chosun that much of the main cast from the first season of the popular K-drama Taxi Driver would be returning to reprise their roles in the second season, with the exception of Esom.

“The drama’s main [actors] Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram, who play the five members of the Rainbow Taxi team, have all joined, and we will officially begin production in aims of airing in the first half of next year,” announced SBS, as translated by Soompi.

“We are fully prepared to present a more fun and in-depth Season 2 so that we can repay you for your love for Season 1,” said the production team, through SBS’ statement. “We will come back with an exciting drama where you can check the true value of a caper story. Please show Taxi Driver 2 lots of interest and anticipation.”

Esom’s withdrawal from Season 2 of Taxi Driver was previously announced by her agency Artist Company in March. At the time, a representative from the company stated that it would be “difficult for her to star in the new season due to scheduling issues”. It still remains unknown if her character will be written out or recast in the new season.

Taxi Driver season one revolved around a mysterious taxi service run by a former special forces officer, who metes out justice on behalf of victims that have been failed by the judicial system. The highly-anticipated second season was first announced in July 2021, just two months following the finale of the first season.