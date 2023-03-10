Watch a new teaser for the upcoming K-BL series ‘Unintentional Love Story’

TVING has released a new teaser for its upcoming Korean Boys’ Love series, Unintentional Love Story.

An adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name, the series centres around office worker Ji Won-young (B1A4’s Gongchan) who sets out to win the heart of reclusive genius ceramicist Yoon Tae-joon (The Second Husband actor Cha Seo-won) in order to save his job.

The teaser opens with the awkward moment the duo first meet, and shows the extent Won-young goes to keep in contact with Tae-joon. But despite their budding romance, the clip ends with Tae-joon declaring: “Let’s not see each other ever again.”

The live-action adaptation of Unintentional Love Story is helmed by director Jang Eui-soon, who worked on the 2007 hit drama Coffee Prince. Notably, Jang’s previous project was also a BL drama, 2021’s Peach of Time starring Choi Jae-hyun and Thai actor Jimmy Karn Kritsanaphan.

Unintentional Love Story is set to premiere on March 17 via the South Korean streaming platform TVING. The series will also be available on iQIYI in select regions.

In other K-drama news, South Korean TV network SBS has confirmed that the third season of its hit K-drama Dr. Romantic will premiere in April. It comes nearly three years after the second season, which aired in January and February 2020.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s popular K-drama series Hellbound will no longer star Yoo Ah-in as the lead character of Jung Jinsu. The decision to drop the Yoo comes amid the actor’s run-in with South Korean authorities after he tested positive for propofol and marijuana last month.