‘Ted Lasso’ star addresses speculation the show will end with season three

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed has spoken on the possibility of the show ending with the upcoming third season.

Earlier this month, star Brett Goldstein claimed that they were “writing” the season as if it will be the last, admitting the show was always “planned as three”.

Speaking about the longevity of the show and whether it could last multiple more seasons, Mohammed – who plays Nathan Shelley on the Apple TV+ show – admitted he didn’t know where things were going, though could see the “appeal” of ending it at three.

“I don’t know, that’s the honest answer,” he told Discussing Film. “Not trying to be teasing, I don’t know whether it’s the end or not. I mean, they’ve been quite open about saying that they had three seasons’ worth of ideas.

“Even when they outlined Nate’s journey, before they even knew that they had seasons two and three commissioned, they let me know the three-season arc,” he added. “Effectively, they had those three seasons mapped out for the whole show so I can see the appeal from a creative point of view of quitting while you’re ahead in telling this three-part story.

“But who knows, they might just take a break and then come back. It will come to an end at some point. What I would do afterward, I don’t know. It’ll be strange.”

Star Jason Sudeikis previously spoke of an aim to end the show with three seasons, telling Entertainment Weekly: “The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word.

“It’s nowhere near like that. But the story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

As for when the next episodes will premiere, star Cristo Fernández recently suggested that they could be out later this year.