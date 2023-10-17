Here’s when ‘Tell Me That You Love Me’ starring Jung Woo-sung and Shin Hyun-been premieres

South Korean TV network ENA has announced premiere details for its upcoming K-drama Tell Me That You Love Me, starring Jung Woo-sung and Shin Hyun-been.

Tell Me That You Love Me is based on the classic 1995 Japanese series of the same name. It will star Jung Woo-sung (Hunt) as Cha Jin-woo, a hearing-impaired person, and Shin Hyun-been (Hospital Playlist) as Jung Mo-eun, an aspiring actress.

Behind the camera, the upcoming series will be directed by Kim Yoon-jin of Our Beloved Summer fame and written by Kim Min-jung, best known for working on The Sound of Magic and Love in the Moonlight.

Speaking to Newsen about the upcoming K-drama, Jung Woo-sung touched on how the series “contemplates on communication” through his character of Jin Woo, who has a hearing impairment, as translated by Soompi.

“[It does so] by looking at how well we, who communicate through phonetic language, understand the words of others, how accurately we convey our words, how it works in love between opposite sexes and whether we are communicating incorrectly under the pretext of using the same language,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun-been said that she hopes “viewers will enjoy the heartwarming story” of Tell Me That You Love Me, which will tell the story of “two people who understand and love each other even though they speak different languages”.

Tell Me That You Love Me will premiere in November on ENA. International availability of the upcoming K-drama has yet to be announced.

In other K-drama news, singer and actor Park Ji-hoon and former Produce 48 contestant Hong Ye-ji have been cast in the upcoming romance series, Fantasy Sonata, based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

Meanwhile, SBS has released the first teaser for its upcoming series My Demon, starring Song Kang (Netflix’s Sweet Home) and Kim Yoo-jung (Lovers of the Red Sky).