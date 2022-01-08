Temuera Morrison teases big ‘Star Wars’ surprise in ‘Boba Fett’ season finale

The Book of Boba Fett lead actor Temuera Morrison has said that audiences can expect a Star Wars surprise in the debut season’s grand finale.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison commented: “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series. Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The actor’s comment follows the surprise appearance of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season two finale. Mark Hamill appeared as the digitally de-aged young Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in a sequence that shocked unsuspecting Star Wars fans at the time.

The show’s creator Jon Favreau, however, confirmed that Hamill’s voice wasn’t used in the episode, with technology replicating his voice instead.

In the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison discussed how he was introduced to Favreau over a decade ago on the set of 2009’s Couples Retreat which laid the foundations for his reintroduction as Boba.

“Sometimes, life is about relationships, and while I didn’t get to do much on Couples Retreat, I got to meet Jon. And at that time, he was prepping to direct Iron Man.”

Morrison played Boba Fett’s father and genetic clone, Jango Fett, in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

He continued: “So he obviously sat around a table where they said, ‘Well, Boba’s got to look like Jango [Fett], so let’s see what Tem is doing.’ So I had this wonderful opportunity to get back on this journey, this vessel, this walker, and it’s been exciting and thrilling.”

The Book Of Boba Fett releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.

In other news, Patton Oswalt responded to correctly predicting the opening of The Book Of Boba Fett during an episode of Parks And Recreation almost nine years ago.

“To say I’m touched it putting it lightly,” Oswalt said on Twitter, responding to the show’s opening scene that he predicted to the nth degree. “And yeah, #BookofBobaFett ROCKS. YOU’RE WELCOME.”