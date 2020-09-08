‘That ’70s Show’ isn’t on Netflix anymore and fans are not happy about it

That ’70s Show has been removed from Netflix, sparking an uproar among enthusiastic fans.

The cult comedy series, which ran from 1998 to 2006, has earned a fervent fanbase on Twitter who all took to the internet to share the disappointment.

One fan shared a still with the quote: “If I was a bird, I’d fly into a ceiling fan”, with the caption “how I feel now that That 70s Show isn’t on Netflix anymore.”

how I feel now that That 70s Show isn't on netflix anymore pic.twitter.com/oTw63IfCYc — hailey? (@4leafsupernova) September 7, 2020

Another shared a mashup reel of key moments from the show, which follows a group of six friends living in Point Place, a fictional town in Wisconsin, from May 17, 1976, to December 31, 1979.

“that 70s show has been officially removed from netflix 🙁 rip thanks for the memories,” the tweet read.

that 70s show has been officially removed from netflix 🙁 rip thanks for the memories pic.twitter.com/IX8UVBXWoy — out of context sitcoms ☮︎ (@oocsitcoms) September 7, 2020

Several users claimed to be close to deleting their accounts following the removal, with one saying “Literally two (2) reasons why I pay $15.99 / month for @netflix: #TheOffice and #that70sshow AND YOU’RE TAKING ONE AWAY!!!” and another person adding “i’m mourning that 70s show being taken off netflix. don’t txt.”

i’m mourning that 70s show being taken off netflix. don’t txt — daws (@dawsl0l) September 8, 2020

Literally two (2) reasons why I pay $15.99 / month for @netflix : #TheOffice and #that70sshow AND YOU’RE TAKING ONE AWAY!!! — Al (@Gorze213) September 6, 2020

That ’70s Show is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the US for $2.99 per episode, or $26.99 per season.

There is also an option to watch the show via Comedy Central US, or YouTube TV for $64.99 per month.