‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Hamilton’ lead 2021 Emmys nominations

The nominations for the 2021 Emmys have just been announced – scroll down to read the full list.

This year’s ceremony will take place in September, and nominations were announced today (July 13) by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones – who became the first father-daughter pair to win an Emmy in the same year in 2020.

Apple TV+ comedy hit Ted Lasso is leading the nominations, with HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Pose also receiving several nods.

Advertisement

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement regarding this year’s awards: “Television has provided a lifeline for so many around the globe this year, delivering a constant source of entertainment, information and inspiration during some of our most difficult days.

“We are thrilled to honour the diversity of storytelling in television today by recognising talented artists, programs, producers, directors and craftspeople throughout our industry and celebrating their commitment to this extraordinary medium.”

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

Advertisement

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MJ Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series:

Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Pose (“Series Finale”)

The Crown (“Fairytale”)

The Crown (“War”)

The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series:

Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)

Pose (“Series Finale”)

The Boys (“What I Know”)

The Crown (“War”)

The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Alison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Bowen Yang (SNL)

Kenan Thompson (SNL)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kate McKinnon (SNL)

Cecily Strong (SNL)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alec Baldwin (SNL)

Dave Chappelle (SNL)

Daniel Kaluuya (SNL)

Daniel Levy (SNL)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Maya Rudolph (SNL)

Kristen Wiig (SNL)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Directing For A Comedy Series:

B Positive (“Pilot”)

Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)

Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)

Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)

Writing For A Comedy Series:

Girls5eva (“Pilot”)

Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Pen15 (“Play”)

Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)

The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency)

Outstanding Limited Series:

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie:

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie:

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series Or Movie:

Hamilton

I May Destroy You (“Ego Death”)

I May Destroy You (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Movie:

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

WandaVision (“Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience”)

WandaVision (“Previously On”)

Outstanding Television Movie:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program:

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Structured Reality Program:

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Queer Eye

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program:

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Variety Sketch Series:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Pre-recorded):

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on CBS on September 19 at 8PM ET.