Watch the new trailer for ‘The Backpacker Chef’, starring Ahn Bo-hyun

tvN has unveiled a new trailer for its brand-new reality series The Backpacker Chef, starring South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun of Yumi’s Cells fame.

In the new visual, the four cast members of The Backpacker Chef – completed by celebrity chef Baek Jong-won, actor Oh Dae-hwan and entertainment personality DinDin – are seen popping up one-by-one from behind their bulky hiking backpacks to announce the series’ premiere date of May 26.

The trailer also provides a cheeky side-view to the amusing set-up, where the stars are seen lying flat on their stomachs for the shot. “In whatever extreme situation, we can cook for you as long as we have this backpack,” a caption later reads. “Well, that’s what we hope.”

The Backpacker Chef is a cooking entertainment reality show where its four cast members are challenged with the extreme mission of improvising customised meals within a limited time and in unfamiliar territory for the individual customer.

Cast members are to only given with a single backpack filled with various kitchen tools, and are expected to whip up instant catering services for unfamiliar guests at various venues the day of.

Set to premiere today (May 26), The Backpacker Chef will air every Thursday on South Korean cable network tvN at 8:40pm KST thereafter, and will also be available on Viu with English subtitles in select regions the day after.

