‘The Bear’ renewed for third season at FX

The critically acclaimed restaurant drama TV series The Bear has officially been renewed for a third season at FX.

Yesterday (November 6), FX took to social media to announce the renewal, confirming that a third season is in the works. At the time of publishing, a targetted release date has yet to be announced, partially due to the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike.

Who wants another round? FX’s The Bear is returning for a third season. Only on @Hulu. #TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/FkTtwvl9iY — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) November 6, 2023

No details surrounding the upcoming third season of The Bear have been shared yet. Season two of The Bear premiered in June to critical acclaim, and saw Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and their team work to reopen their restaurant, now renamed from The Beef to The Bear.

Season two scored a four-star review from Rhian Daly, who wrote for NME: “In season two, there is still panic on Carmy’s face, albeit a different kind. We follow him, Sydney and the staff as they immerse themselves in a brand new world – one where there’s constant construction chaos and intense conversations (under)estimating the financial load of gutting The Beef and transforming it into The Bear. If the first season was about survival – and not just for the restaurant, but for Carmy as he grappled with his brother’s suicide, and for the kitchen crew as he and Sydney came in “fucking with [their] system” – then this season is about rising from the ashes.”

The debut season of The Bear made NME‘s list of the top TV shows of 2022, with Alex Flood writing: “Just when you thought you’d got a grip on tense kitchen drama The Bear, it morphed into a completely different dish.

“Starting out as a workplace show stuffed with Succession-style backstabbing, it eventually ended up a wholesome family comedy, stopping off at surrealist psychological portrait along the way.”