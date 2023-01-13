‘The Bear’ reveals season 2 release date and episode count

The Bear has announced the release date and episode count for its highly anticipated second season.

The critically acclaimed kitchen drama starring Jeremy Allen White debuted on FX and Disney+ in 2022, and will return this year for a second round.

After the show was confirmed to return in 2023 by co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, The Bear‘s official social media accounts have now confirmed that the show will be on screens again in early summer.

Season two will feature 10 episodes, two more than the first outing, and debut on Hulu in the United States.

A UK release date has not yet been revealed, with season one coming to Disney+ in the UK a few months after the original US release.

The FX-produced Hulu show quietly became one of the most-talked-about shows of the summer earlier this year as it followed chef Carmen Berzatto (White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.

Speaking to Variety about season two earlier this year, Storer said: “We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership.

“It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy shit that’s going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo [Edebiri, who plays Sydney] and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them.”

Speaking to Esquire earlier this year, Storer also teased that the second season would deal with how Carmen will revive his family’s restaurant. “It’s more like: How can we do this and maybe make some money?” he said. “And maybe make it easier? And maybe – maybe – start from a place that’s not fucked? Instead of beating a dead horse and making this fucking food that no one even wants to make, I see the promise in my sort of found family in the kitchen.

“Can we use that to build something freshly, now that we’ve all found each other in this stupid-ass system where things make no sense and people are putting veal stock on the top fucking shelf of the walk-in?”

The Bear made NME‘s list of the top TV shows of 2022, with Alex Flood writing: “Just when you thought you’d got a grip on tense kitchen drama The Bear, it morphed into a completely different dish.

“Starting out as a workplace show stuffed with Succession-style backstabbing, it eventually ended up a wholesome family comedy, stopping off at surrealist psychological portrait along the way.”