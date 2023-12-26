‘The Bear’ season 3 will return to a “functioning kitchen atmosphere”

The third season of the hit culinary drama series, The Bear, will see its return to “a functioning kitchen atmosphere”, according to lead actor Jeremy Allen White.

Speaking to Variety for a new interview, White was asked what he could share about The Bear, which was renewed for a third season in November.

White told the publication that several scripts have been written, though he has yet to read them. However, the revealed that he will in January begin to work with several professional chefs to prepare for the show.

He said to Variety: “I do know in January I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There’ll be a menu set, I believe, that’s going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I’m going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera.”

Jeremy Allen White continued: “We all did a lot of preparation before the first season. I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

A release date for The Bear‘s third season has yet to be announced, and will begin filming sometime in 2024.

NME named the show the best series of 2023, writing: “No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderized harder than any of the kitchen chaos.”

In other news, Jamie Oliver has admitted that he finds it hard to watch The Bear due to the cast’s cooking skills.

When asked on The Graham Norton Show if it “bugs” him when people “aren’t cooking right” in films, Oliver replied: “It really does. I’ve got to get back into The Bear because I watched the first two [episodes] – and I know it’s brilliant, everyone keeps telling me how brilliant it is – but I watched the first two and I’m like, ‘He can’t chop.’