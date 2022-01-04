‘The Beatles: Get Back’ was mostly watched by people aged over 55

Peter Jackson’s documentary series The Beatles: Get Back was primarily watched by people over the age of 55, according to Nielsen statistics.

Released on Disney+ on November 25 (with episode two and three released on November 26 and 27 respectively), 54 per cent of people who watched the series in its first week were over the age of 55. According to Nielsen, 503 million minutes were streamed across the three episodes over the first four days, including Sunday November 28.

As reported by TheWrap, The Beatles: Get Back placed seventh on the most viewed original streaming programmes that week. It failed to make the top 10 when counting other acquired shows, which was topped by Netflix film Red Notice at 954 million minutes streamed.

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes’ Netflix drama True Story topped the originals list with 943 million minutes streamed, across seven available episodes. This was followed by Disney+ series Hawkeye with 853 million minutes streamed across only its first two episodes.

Hawkeye’s audience was mostly male, with 40 per cent aged between the 35 to 54-year-old demographic. Of True Story’s audience in the same week, 53 per cent were African American.

Amazon’s fantasy series Wheel Of Time placed third on the originals chart with 663 million minutes streamed across four episodes, with Netflix’s recently cancelled remake of Cowboy Bebop fourth with 629 million minutes streamed.

The other two shows above The Beatles: Get Back were reality shows The Great British Baking Show (584 million minutes across 75 episodes) and Selling Sunset (549 million minutes across 34 episodes).

Nielsen accumulates viewing statistics only in the US, comparing content across Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV+.

In NME’s five-star review of The Beatles: Get Back, Alex Flood writes: “It is precisely because of Get Back’s lax editorial policy that it succeeds. You might not be able to say anything new about The Beatles in 2021, but Jackson hasn’t tried. He’s shown us instead.”