Here’s a first look at Netflix’s new K-drama, ‘The Bequeathed’

Netflix has released a teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, The Bequeathed, starring Hellbound actress Kim Hyun-joo. Here’s everything we know about the show.

What is the plot and cast of Netflix’s The Bequeathed?

The Bequeathed, based on a popular webtoon by Kang Tae-kyung, is co-written by Hellbound and Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang-ho, alongside Hwang Eun-young and series director Min Hong-nam.

The series focuses on Yoon Seo-ha (Kim Hyun-joo), who inherits a family graveyard after the death of her uncle. However, the sudden appearance of her half-brother Young-ho (Itaewon Class‘ Ryu Kyung-soo) complicates the situation.

Things get increasingly ominous when police officers Seong-joon (My Name‘s Park Hee-soon) and Sang-min (Moving‘s Park Byung-eun) show up to investigate a series of mysterious murders that took place nearby.

Is there a trailer for the new K-drama?

Netflix has yet to release a full trailer for The Bequeathed, but the streaming service dropped a teaser clip for the upcoming K-drama series on December 21.

The teaser opens with a voiceover of someone asking Seo-ha about the gravesite that she inherited, juxtaposed by scenes of the police discovering a dead body. At the funeral of Seo-ha’s uncle, she’s approached by Young-ho, a strange man who claims to be her half-brother.

“I have the right to the family burial ground too,” he says. Young-holater seen stalking Seo-he around the city, as well as performing what seems to be a ritual of sorts.

Things get increasingly eerie as a hooded figure chases down someone in a grass field in the middle of the night, as the police encounter a growing number of mysterious deaths.

How do I watch The Bequeathed?

The Bequeathed will premiere January 19 exclusively on Netflix.