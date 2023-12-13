The Big Bang Theory’s Kate Micucci shares lung cancer diagnosis

The Big Bang Theory’s Kate Micucci has shared news that she has been diagnosed with lunch cancer.

The actress, who played Lucy on the long-running CBS series, shared news of her diagnosis on TikTok last week.

She said it was a “surprising diagnosis” and went on to explain how she’d had surgery.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok’. I’m in the hospital, but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early. It’s really weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so you know, it was a surprise.

“But also, I guess it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out – I’m all good.”

“It’s been a little bit of a trip. I’ll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I’ll be back at it.”

You can see the post here:

“Why am I still talking? … ‘cause I’m on drugs!” she joked as she gave a thumbs up to the camera. The video also included a shot of her walking in the hospital.

In the comments section on the video-sharing social media site, one fan asked her if she had symptoms that made her get checked out.

She replied: “I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high,” Micucci explained, also sharing that she had high CRP (C-reactive protein) levels, meaning there was inflammation in her body.

“So, I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans,” the actress wrote. “He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”

Micucci appeared as a recurring character on The Big Bang Theory called Lucy. As per Deadline, Micucci was most recently cast in a voice role for the upcoming animated Angry Birds Mystery Island TV series.

Her other credits include Scrubs, Raising Hope, Steven Universe, How I Met Your Mother and Malcolm in the Middle.