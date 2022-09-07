‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty says she feels “dehumanised” by the show’s “misogynistic” fans

The Boys star Erin Moriarty has spoken out about the abuse she’s received from the Amazon show’s “misogynistic fans”.

On Tuesday (September 6) the actress shared a fan-written article, titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys fans”, that pointed out the hateful comments directed at both her and her superhero character Starlight.

Written by Instagram user @butcherscanary, the post read: “The harassment feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show, a woman silenced and sexualised, treated like a celebrity canvas for others to project onto rather than a human being with her own thoughts and feelings.

“But Annie is fictional, and Erin is not. The torment doesn’t end for her when the credit starts, because there is no switch off.”

The post continued: “Whilst I’m sure her male colleagues have endured unjust criticism, the obsession with her looks and the extent of objectification is unmatched.”

In the caption of the post, Moriarty said she felt “silenced” and “dehumanised” by the constant criticisms of her character and her appearance.

“I do feel paralysed,” she began. “I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up — we change & evolve mentally AND physically).

“So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart — I’ve opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours.”

The actress finished the post by adding: “This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathise and forgive.”

Many of Moriarty’s The Boys co-stars commented with messages of support, including Homelander actor Antony Starr, who wrote: “Support you and what you say here 100%. Well put 😉 Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining.”

Jack Quaid, who plays her love interest Hughie Campbell, also commented: “Love you Erin. We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.”

Last month, The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season. It was later announced that Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan would join the cast in an unknown role.