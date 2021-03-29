‘The Boys’ season three adds ‘Dexter’ actress Katia Winter

The upcoming third season of Amazon Prime Video show The Boys has added Dexter actress Katia Winter to its cast.

It was confirmed last month that the next season of the show had begun shooting, and this week has brought more news regarding its cast.

First, Aya Cash said she will not be returning for season three, with the actress, who played supervillain Stormfront in season two, revealing she hasn’t been told about a new contract for the forthcoming episodes, and now a new name has been added to the cast.

As Deadline report, Katia Winter will play Russian mob boss Little Nina in the new season of the show, the first time the iconic comic book character has been brought to life on screen.

Season two of The Boys was released to a positive reception last year. A four-star NME review of the season said: “For the most part, season two is as Quaid described it to NME back in January: “big, bombastic and insane”.

“It’s difficult to tell if it’s “better than season one,” as Quaid also claimed, because this new batch basically offers more of the same. You’ve got your steamy sex scenes, plenty of gooey gore, and more effing and jeffing than Malcolm Tucker at a crisis meeting. The Boys may be the most adult superhero show on TV – but with its hotly-awaited return, it proves it’s the most fun too.”

Upon the show’s release in September 2020, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke addressed the fan backlash over the show’s weekly release schedule, which saw Amazon dropping the first few episodes in one go before releasing each next one weekly.

Saying he “get[s] that people are disappointed,” Kripke assured viewers it was a choice by producers and not “a corporate, Amazon money grab”.