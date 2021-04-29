‘The Boys’ season three is using triple the blood of season two

Crew members of The Boys have needed to order triple the amount of blood for season three, one of the show’s stars has revealed.

Laz Alonso, who portrays Marvin T. Milk/Mother’s Milk in the Amazon Prime Video series, said in a new interview that the programme is set to get gorier.

“I’ll put it to you this way,” Alonso told Collider. “I was talking to the head makeup artist and she’s in charge of ordering the blood – that’s one of her many jobs. She told me that all of season two…when you talk about bulk, I don’t think they used over a gallon of blood in season two, believe it or not. Season three, we’re already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it’s going.”

Production has started on the third instalment of the series, which is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s original DC comic. Showrunner Erik Kripke has teased on social media some of the big events coming to the series, including adapting some of the source material’s infamous Herogasm arc.

As IndieWire explains, in the comics, The Boys: Herogasm is a six-issue spinoff of the original that satirises traditional superhero teams including The Avengers and the Justice League. “The plot finds various superheroes pretending to leave Earth to fight an alien threat so they can go on a retreat to an island resort to participate in a drug-fuelled orgy,” the publication writes.

It was also revealed recently that Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles is joining the show in the role of Soldier Boy, a Captain America-like superhero who is the “original superhero” in the franchise’s universe.

In other news, The Boys star Aya Cash has said she “felt terrible” about the potential impact of her character Stormfront.

The actress, who plays the villain in the superhero show, recalled her initial hesitation at taking on the role. “I have no problem playing deeply unlikable people or villains,” Cash told Collider’s Ladies Night podcast in exploring Stormfront, who in season two is revealed to be a Nazi and white supremacist.

But, she said, she “definitely had moments where I felt terrible that people might have been hurt by this character and seeing this character”.

Season three of The Boys is likely to air in late 2021 or next year – no official dates have been announced yet.