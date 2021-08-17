‘The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke teases season 3 storylines

The Boys creator Eric Kripke has spoken about which direction the show will be taking ahead of its forthcoming third season.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a new interview, Kripke discussed a new character on the show, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles.

“Season three delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy,” he explained.

Advertisement

“We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a shitshow that’s overall caused. This whole fucking independent, Marlboro man thing.”

The showrunner also revealed that he had looked into other actors before turning to Ackles, who had previously worked with the Kripke on Supernatural.

“We had written Soldier Boy long before I cast Jensen. The majority of the guys we were looking at for that part were actually quite older than Jensen. Because it’s a World War II hero,” he said.

“He happened to call me and we were just chatting and I’m like, ‘Well I’m prepping season three of the show, and I have this character Soldier Boy, and it was a real pain to cast, and I haven’t really found anyone. Hey, wait a minute, do you want to do it?’ I sent him the script, and he’s like, ‘Oh my God, I totally want to do this.’”

Advertisement

No official release date has been confirmed for The Boys’ third season yet, although you can watch the show’s recently launched Vought News spin-off in the meantime.