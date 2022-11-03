The Creel House from ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 is up for sale

The Creel House that featured prominently in season four of Stranger Things has officially hit the market.

The home was introduced in the sci-fi series’ latest instalment, which premiered on Netflix in May of this year. Located on the edge of the fictional town of Hawkins, the house was the site of much of Stranger Things’ paranormal antics, and doubled as a lair for that season’s primary antagonist, Vecna. The house takes its name from the Creel family who lived there, and whose son, Henry Creel, would go on to become Vecna by the season finale.

Now, the real-life home in which the show’s Creel House scenes were filmed has officially hit the market. Located in the state of Georgia, the seven-bedroom house was listed by Tones, Temple & Wright real estate on Monday (October 31), where it currently remains on the market with an asking price of $1.5 million USD ($1,313,857 GBP).

The Victorian-style home was built in 1882, and sits on a 43,560 square foot lot. According to the listing, it boasts seven bathrooms, handcrafted cabinetry and a range of amenities from custom buffets to layered mouldings. Elaborating on its now-famous setting, the listing makes mention to the specific areas depicted in the show, which underwent “a dramatic makeover for Netflix’s Stranger Things”.

“You will recognize much of what has been prominently featured in the show’s fourth season, including: the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club.”

Elsewhere, the listing pokes fun at the dark role that Creel House plays in Stranger Things, while calling back to some of the series’ plotlines and villains. “Don’t be surprised if you find some residual demogorgons skulking about the property,” the listing reads. “In the event that things get too strange and even go awry, a funeral home is located nearby.”

It continued: “Lightyears away from the Upside Down, the home, with its splendor and grand modernization, awaits her next stewards.”

The listing of Creel House comes ahead of the fifth instalment of Stranger Things, which was confirmed by showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer in February this year. Speaking of the upcoming final season in an interview with NME, Matt Duffer said the last outing will take things up a notch. “Four and five are really [connected] together,” he said.

“[With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”