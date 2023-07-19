Here’s when mystery K-drama ‘The Day’ will premiere

South Korean television network ENA has announced the premiere date of its upcoming K-drama series The Day.

ENA has released a new poster for The Day, its forthcoming mystery K-drama starring Yoon Kye-sang of Kiss Sixth Sense fame and The Glory actor Park Sung-hoon, revealing that the series will premiere on September 13. The new illustrated poster features some of the key locations in the story of The Day, as well as some of its characters.

The upcoming series is based on the novel The Day of The Kidnapping by writer Jung Hae-yeon. It follows Kim Myung-joon (played by Yoon) as a poor man whose sick daughter is in need of surgery. His ex-wife comes to him with the idea of kidnapping 11-year-old Choi Ro-hee (Pachinko’s Yu-na), who has wealthy parents for money to pay for the surgery, which he reluctantly agrees to.

However, on the day of the kidnapping, he accidentally hits Ro-hee with a car near her home. Having lost her memory, she believes Myung-joon to be her father and begins living with him. Though he attempts to return Ro-hee to her parents, they do not pick up the phone, and Myung-joon soon finds out that they have died. Meanwhile, the intelligent Ro-hee begins to realise that he is not her father.

The upcoming series also stars Hellbound actress Im Shin-rok and Bad Prosecutor’s Kim Sang-ho. The Day is directed by Park Yoo-young, who previously worked on Netflix originals Kingdom and A Model Family.