Korean celebrities try to outwit each other in ‘The Devil’s Plan’ teaser

Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming variety competition The Devil’s Plan.

The Devil’s Plan will feature 12 contestants of various backgrounds living together for a week and competing through a chain of bizarre events in order to win ₩500million (roughly US$370,000).

Netflix’s new trailer introduces the series’ 12 contestants – including SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan, actors Ha Seok-jin, Lee Si-won and Park Kyung-lim and YouTuber Kwak Joon-bin – as they enter the different rooms where their challenges will take place.

Scenes of these upcoming challenges, which appear to include card games, pattern recognition challenges and an escape room, are also shown in brief snippets. The new South Korean variety competition series will premiere on Netflix on September 26.

The other cast members on The Devil’s Plan are: professional Go player Cho Yeon-woo, announcer Lee Hye-sung, US-based lawyer Seo Dong-joo, Canadian pro gamer and poker player Guillaume Patry, former Blue House policy advisor Kwedo, American orthopedic surgeon Seo Yoo-min and university student and pro poker player Kim Dong-jae.

The upcoming series is produced by Jung Jong-yeon, who previously worked on game shows like The Genius and Great Escape. “It is similar to my previous shows, but I gathered all my know-how of brain game survival to create this new format,” said Jung per The Korea Times.

Other South Korean originals set to premiere on Netflix this September are time-travel romance series A Time Called You and historical drama Song of the Bandits.