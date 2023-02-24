‘The Eminence In Shadow’ announces second season

The anime adaptation of Daisuke Aizawa’s speculative fiction novel series The Eminence in Shadow has announced its return for a second season.

On February 22, manga publisher Kadokawa released the first teaser of the upcoming season on its YouTube channel. The 43-second clip depicted brief sequences from the series, but did not disclose an official release date.

Watch the teaser for the second season of The Eminence in Shadow below.

The trailer was released after a livestream by Kadokawa on the same day, commemorating the conclusion of the series’ first 20-episode run, where the showrunners first announced the show’s renewal for a second season. The series, helmed by Nexus studios, will remain under Kazuya Nakanishi’s direction, with Seiichiro Yamashita returning to voice protagonist Cid Kagenou.

The Eminence in Shadow is an ongoing light novel series written by Daisuke Aizawa and illustraed by Tōzai. It was first published in May 2018 independently before being acquired by Enterbrain, which has been publishing its issues since November 2018. Aizawa has also adapted the series as a manga in Kadokawa’s Comp Ace magazine since December 2018, and has been compiled into ten issues since 2021.

The series follows a boy who trains to possess power drawn from a shadow realm, who becomes rebirthed in a fantasy world as Cid Kagenou after a traffic accident. After encountering an elven girl infected with an unknown disease, he attributes her condition to the made-up Cult of Diablos, and proclaims himself to be part of an organization, the “Secret Garden”, that can fight them. Kagenou soon finds out that the entities he fabricated actually exist, locking him in a struggle for power.