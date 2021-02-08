‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ releases action-packed trailer

Marvel has released the full first trailer for new Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during the Super Bowl.

The new series, which is set to arrive on the platform on March 19 after delays due to the pandemic, will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles of Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, respectively.

In a new full-length trailer – which comes after a teaser released in December – we see the pair try to balance a tense relationship (including an epic staring contest), while Wilson tries to live up to the legacy of Steve Rogers as he takes over the Captain America mantle.

The action-packed clip also teases the return of Daniel Brühl’s villain Baron Helmut Zemo, and also sees Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter in action too.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and will also see MCU stable James Rhodes/War Machine appear.

Confirming his involvement recently, star Don Cheadle told BroBible’s Post-Credit podcast: “That’s some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other’s stories, and there are ways that we’re cross-platforming these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows.

“It’s really a fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended – this can go anywhere. It’s great, I can’t wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon’s show. So, it can be a lot.”

Alongside The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel has already launched Disney+ series WandaVision, while the likes of Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and She-Hulk are on the way.

It was also confirmed recently that a new series set in Black Panther‘s Wakanda is in the works, which will be developed by Ryan Coogler.