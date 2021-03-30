News TV News

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ writer teases Marvel TV and film crossovers

"Something gonna happen, you already know that" 

By Ella Kemp
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. CREDIT: Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman has teased potential crossovers between Marvel film and TV projects.

Speaking on the new Disney+ series with NME, Spellman said phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could see characters become “interchangeable”.

When asked about a potential second season, Spellman didn’t divulge any details but said: “I don’t think Marvel has ever introduced major characters and just left them alone. Something gonna happen, you already know that.”

Advertisement

He went on to relay a quote from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, nodding to WandaVision and the forthcoming Moon Knight series.

“In the new phase of Marvel, characters are going to live – Wanda and Scarlet and Moon Knight and Sam and Bucky will also be interchangeable with the movies,” Spellman said.

Elsewhere, Spellman responded to the fan theory which suggests Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier could be bisexual, when asked whether an answer will be given in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Spellman suggestively replied: “I’m not diving down rabbit holes, but just keep watching…”

Meanwhile, Disney+ recently revealed that the series became the most-watched series premiere on the streaming platform on its opening weekend.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter SoldierNME wrote: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams every Friday on Disney+.

Advertisement
Advertisement