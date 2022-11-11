Jin Ho-gae, Son Ho-jun and Gong Seung-yon respond to different crises in trailer for ‘The First Responders’

SBS has released a new trailer for their upcoming drama, The First Responders.

The four-minute visual opens with an introduction of the series’ leads — police officer Jin Ho-gae (portrayed by L.U.C.A.: The Beginning’s Kim Rae-won) is seen engaged in a police chase on his motorcycle.

Elsewhere, firefighter Bong Do-jin (portrayed by The Uncanny Counter’s Son Ho-jun) is seen rescuing people and facing off against deadly fires, while paramedic Song Seol (portrayed by Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ Gong Seung-yeon) responds to all forms of emergencies around the city.

The trailer ends with a list of incidents that the trio respond to and investigates — from kidnapping cases and life-threatening situations to freak accidents and violent crimes around the city.

The First Responders follows the story of a police officer, a firefighter and a paramedic working together to solve cases and respond to emergencies around the city. The series is set to premiere on SBS on November 12, with new episodes airing on Fridays and Saturdays. The series will also be available for streaming on Disney+ in selected regions.

The First Responders has also been greenlit for a second season, which is slated to premiere sometime next year. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the second part of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. The new visual follows the heist team’s attempt to escape from the Korea Unified Mint, while the North and South Korean task force discover that the heist team has an associate helping them from the outside.

According to the new trailer, the second half of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 9.