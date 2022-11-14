Watch the intense teaser trailer for ‘The Forbidden Marriage’ featuring Kim Young-dae and Kim Min-ju

South Korean television network MBC has unveiled the teaser trailer for its upcoming period K-drama series The Forbidden Marriage.

On November 11, MBC uploaded a teaser for The Forbidden Marriage on its MBCdrama YouTube page. The period drama, starring Kim Young-dae (True Beauty), Park Ju-hyun (Seoul Vibe), and ex-IZ*ONE member Kim Min-ju, is based on a Korean web novel of the same name.

This upcoming drama follows King Yi Heon (portrayed by Kim Young-dae) who has instituted a kingdom-wide rule prohibiting marriage as he mourns the death of his wife and former crown princess (Kim Min-ju). Several years later, he encounters a con artist named So Rang (Park Ju-hyun) who is seemingly possessed by the late princess’ spirit. The trailer also introduces the character Lee Shin Won, portrayed by Kim Woo Seok from Rookie Cops.

The Forbidden Marriage will premiere on MBC on December 9 at 9:50pm KST.

This MBC drama will be Kim Min-ju’s first acting project since officially signing with her current agency, Management Soop, which also houses Suzy, Gong Yoo and Choi Woo Shik, among other actors. The idol made her debut in the entertainment industry as a member of IZ*ONE through reality survival program Produce 48 in 2018 till their disbandment in 2021.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released the teaser trailer of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area part two – a continuation of the Korean remake of the hit Spanish series. The trailer finds the heist team planning an escape route from the Korea Unified Mint as one of its members, the Professor (portrayed by Yoo Ji-tae), declares his intent to “let the world know who the real thieves are.” The series will premiere exclusively via the global streaming platform on December 9.