‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ revival parts ways with showrunner

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air revival has parted ways with showrunner Chris Collins.

The new series, titled Bel-Air, is based on a viral video by superfan Morgan Cooper which imagined the sitcom as a drama – and totted up over five million views.

It was due to take the form of a one-hour drama, set in modern-day America, imagining Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air as in the original series.

But Collins, who worked on The Wire and Sons Of Anarchy has exited the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, who were working with Collins on the series, are now taking over as co-showrunners.

Cooper also remains on board as a writer, director and co-executive producer.

The series, which is now expected to premiere in 2022, has not yet begun casting.

Meanwhile, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton in Will Smith’s classic comedy, recently spoke out about the new revival.

He said: “It’s not even based on the show. It’s based on the theme song. It’s a completely different thing. It’s drama. It’s not comedy. I have nothing to do with it so I don’t really know anything more… But I actually appreciate it even more than a reboot. Let’s take a concept and turn it into a different show.”

“I’m like, roll the dice,” he added. “Go ahead and try it and see what happens.”

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air ran from 1990 to 1996, and starred Will Smith, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M Ali, Daphne Reid and James Avery.