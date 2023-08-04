Here’s when ‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do-hyun will enlist for military service

Popular South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun, who recently starred in The Glory and The Good Bad Mother, is set to enlist for military service.

Yesterday (August 3), South Korean media company MBC reported that Lee Do-hyun would be enlisting this month for his mandatory military service. The reports have since been confirmed by his agency Yuehua Entertainment.

“Lee Do-hyun will be enlisting on August 14, getting his basic training at the new recruits centre and then completing his military service as a part of the military band for the Korean Air Force,” the label said per OSEN, as translated by Koreaboo.

“He will not be holding any events on the day of the enlistment,” Yuehua Entertainment added. “Since the enlistment ceremony is a time and space for all the other new recruits and their families, too, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the base.”

Lee made his acting debut in 2017 with a role in the black comedy Korean series Prison Playbook. The actor later clinched his first lead role in 2020’s 18 Again, the South Korean TV adaptation of the 2009 American film 17 Again.

In 2022, Lee come to international prominence as the male love interest in Netflix’s hit K-drama The Glory, where he starred next to Song Hye-kyo. This year, he also starred in the critically acclaimed JTBC family K-drama The Good Bad Mother, led by Ra Mi-ran.