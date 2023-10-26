‘The Glory”s Cha Joo-young cast opposite Lee Hyun-wook in new historical K-drama

The Glory actress Cha Joo-young has landed her next role as the star of the upcoming historical K-drama Won Kyung, opposite Lee Hyun-wook.

It was confirmed today (October 26) in a report by MT Star News that The Glory breakout star Cha Joo-young and Lee Hyun-wook of Remarriage & Desires fame have been cast in the upcoming tvN historical K-drama series, Won Kyung.

Won Kyung will star Cha Joo-young is the titular Queen Won Kyung, from the early Joseon Dynasty, an intelligent and confident woman who dreams of changing the world. She would eventually help her husband become King and would go on to share the power of the throne.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-wook will play King Taejong, also known as Lee Bang-won. As a man who grew up in the countryside, he desires power in order to get the recognition of his father and overcome his own insecurities.

Won Kyung will be written and directed by Kim Sang-ho and Lee Young-mi, respectively, who were the team behind the popular 2020 K-drama series, Money Game. The K-drama is scheduled to premiere sometimes in 2024.

In other casting news, Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang are set to star in the newly announced Netflix K-drama series, Trigger. Other details about series had yet to be confirmed, but it has been reported that Trigger is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

Meanwhile, TVING has released a new poster for the much-anticipated Death’s Game, starring Seo In-guk and Park So-dam. Find out when the series will premiere here.