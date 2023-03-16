‘The Glory’ star Cha Joo-young says SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan helped her go viral

The Glory star Cha Joo-young has touched on her first-ever dance challenge with SEVENTEEN, and how member Seungkwan helped her go viral on TikTok.

Back in February, Cha appeared on SEVENTEEN’s TikTok account, where she joined members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi – also members of the sub-unit BSS – for a dance challenge to the BSS song ‘Fighting’.

The clip, which has since gone viral with over 4.6million views and nearly 650,000 likes, notable opened with Seungkwan addressing Cha by Hye-jeong, the name of her character in Netflix‘s The Glory, before handing her a signed copy of BSS’ single album ‘Second Wind’.

Cha has since opened up about the experience during an interview with Esquire Korea, noting that it was her “very first try filming something like that”, adding that the challenge “took a lot of courage”.

“I went to get [an] award but ended up doing it,” Cha said. “I was a bit nervous, but Seungkwan helped me a lot. So, I want to say a special thanks to him.”

Meanwhile, part two of The Glory was recently named Netflix’s most-watched programme for the week of March 6 to 12. The revenge-thriller K-drama garnered over 124million hours viewed, besting popular shows such as Season 4 of You (75million) and MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (59million).

Meanwhile, The Glory director Ahn Gil-ho recently admitted to school bullying allegations that were made against him, stemming from his time at an international school in the Philippines.