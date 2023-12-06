‘The Glory’ star Lim Ji-yeon to lead upcoming historical K-drama, ‘Tale of Mrs. Ok’

The Glory breakout star Lim Ji-yeon has been cast in JTBC’s upcoming K-drama, titled Tale of Mrs. Ok.

On December 6, JTBC announced that casting of Lim Ji-yeon and Choo Young-woo in Tale of Mrs. Ok, an upcoming series set in the Joseon Dynasty. The new K-drama is a tale of survival following a female slave who fakes her name, title and husband to succeed.

According to XportsNews, Lim will play the titular role of Ok Tae-young, a beloved female attorney in Joseon. Despite her popularity among the people due to her helpful personality, she hides her true identity as a slave.

Meanwhile, Choo has been cast as Cheon Seung-hwi, a travelling storyteller who hides his face and protects Tae-young. He falls in love with her at first sight, and continues to support her after learning the truth of her identity.

The production team behind Tale of Mrs. Ok also commented on the upcoming series. “There are various stories in the world that cannot be simply divided into right and wrong. Tale of Mrs. Ok is a drama that deals with the stories of such people,” they said, as translated by Soompi.

“Please look forward to the synergy between actors Lim Ji-yeon and Choo Young-woo who will add authenticity to the lives of Ok Tae-young and Cheon Seung-hwi, who had no choice but to live under other people’s name,” they added. Tale of Mrs. Ok is slated to premiere some time in 2024.

