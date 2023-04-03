‘The Glory’ stars Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun confirmed to be in a relationship

South Korean actors Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun, who recently starred in Netflix’s hit revenge drama The Glory, are in a relationship.

On April 1, South Korean media site Dispatch published a report claiming that Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun had begun a romantic relationship after working together on The Glory. In its report, the outlet also included photos it claimed were Lim and Lee travelling to and from their dates together.

That same day, both actors’ agencies released statements confirming that they were indeed dating. Lee’s agency Yuehua Entertainment shared that the pair were “getting to know each other carefully with good feelings.”

Meanwhile, Lim’s agency Artist Company confirmed the news to Star News, saying: “Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have good feelings between close seniors and juniors and are in the stage of getting to know each other carefully. We would be grateful if you look [upon their relationship] warmly.”

Lim played Park Yeon-jin, a former school bully and the primary antagonist, in The Glory. On the other hand, Lee portrayed Joo Yeo-jeong, a wealthy plastic surgeon who helps the series’ protagonist Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) exact her revenge.

Netflix first premiered part one of the series in December 2022, which was followed by part two in March. Upon its release, The Glory part two became the streaming platform’s most-watched release of the week.

Lee is set to lead JTBC’s new melodrama The Good Bad Mother, which premieres later this month, while Lim’s next project will be the political crime-thriller National Death Penalty Vote. The latter series is currently projected to premiere sometime in August 2023.