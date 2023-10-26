‘The Glory”s Lim Ji-yeon says she wasn’t recognised while shopping in public

The Glory actress Lim Ji-yeon has revealed how she wasn’t recognised while shopping in public recently.
Lim Ji-yeon recently skyrocketed to international fame thanks to her breakout role as Park Yeon-jin, the main antagonist in the popular Netflix K-drama series, The Glory. She has also since starred in two other shows this year: Lies Hidden in My Garden and The Killing Vote.
Despite her newfound success, the actress’ popularity seems to have not affected her daily life, as she revealed in a new video interview with Vogue Korea.
During the clip, where the actress talked through the items in her bag, Lim Ji-yeon recalled the story of her new Airpods case, and how she found it after recently losing her previous pair on a plane not too long ago.
“Sometimes, I take the subway, and when I went to the underground shopping area of Gangnam Station, I saw this really nice case! So I really bought it,” she said, as translated by Koreaboo.
“Maybe because I cover myself up when I’m out and about, but they didn’t recognise me,” Lim Ji-yeon added. “Even when I stood in the store and bought this, no one recognised me.”
Meanwhile, The Glory co-star Song Hye-kyo recently opened up about how the hit K-drama brought back her “joy for acting”, saying that she has now “become more interested in working on projects that are different from what I usually do”.
Earlier this year, NME named he Glory as one of the best K-dramas of 2023 so far. Other shows on the list were season three of Dr Romantic, the Netflix political series Queenmaker and fantasy drama Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, among others.