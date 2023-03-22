‘The Glory’ is Netflix’s most-watched programme for a second week in a row

Netflix‘s popular K-drama series The Glory is the streaming platform’s most-watched programme for the second week running.

According to data from Netflix’s latest weekly lists of Top 10 most-watch TV shows and movies, The Glory racked up over 123.59million hours viewed for the week of March 13 to 19. Notably, the figure is just a slight dip from the 124.46million hours viewed it garnered in the previous week.

The Glory has also become the seventh most-popular Non-English TV release on Netflix ever, with a current total of 380million hours viewed within its first 28 days of release. Part two of the K-drama premiered on March 10, three months after Part 1 came out at end of December 2022.

Elsewhere on this week’s Netflix Top 10 list are Season 4 of You in its fifth week with 64million hours viewed, as well as the newly released Season 2 of Shadow and Bone with a little over 50million hours viewed.

On the film side, crime thriller Luther: The Fallen Sun, the big screen continuation of the popular British series Luther, continued its reign as the most-watched English-language movie for the second week with 69million hours viewed.

The Glory actor Jung Sung-il recently touched on how appearing in the hit Netflix K-drama has opened up new doors for him. Meanwhile, actress Lim Ji-yeon, who played the show’s antagonist, spoke about how took the role head on and “wanted the whole world to hate [her character]”.

Netflix is also set to release a new Korean action film called Kill Boksoon later this month. Star Jeon Do-yeon recently revealed that she took on the role before the script was even completed, saying that she was “intrigued by director Byun Sung-hyun’s proposal”. Watch the latest trailer here.