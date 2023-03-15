‘The Glory’ is officially Netflix’s most-watched release of the week

Part two of Netflix‘s popular K-drama series The Glory has officially become the streaming platform’s most-watched release of the week.

This is according to Netflix’s latest weekly list of Top 10 most-viewed TV shows and movies of the week for the week of March 6 to 12. The revenge-thriller series racked up over 124million hours viewed, and ranked in the Top 10 in 79 countries globally. Notably, part two of The Glory was only released on March 10, while the first half dropped in December 2022.

The Glory’s viewership figure places the K-drama as the most-watched TV series across both the English and Non-English Top 10 lists, beating other popular releases such as Season 4 of You (75million), the docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (nearly 60million) and Season 2 of Spanish drama Wrong Side of the Tracks (39million).

Other notable entries on this week’s Top 10 list include crime thriller Luther: The Fallen Sun, the film continuation of the British television series Luther. The movie topped the Top 10 English Films list, garnering about 66million hours viewed since its Netflix release on March 10.

In second place on the same list is the Naomi Krauss vehicle Faraway, with roughly 22million hours viewed. Rounding out the Top 3 is horror comedy We Have A Ghost with 13million in its third week in the Top 10.

Meanwhile, The Glory director Ahn Gil-ho was recently embroiled in a controversy over school bullying allegations against him from his time at an international school in the Philippines. Ahn has since reportedly admitted to the allegations and issued an apology through his law firm Jipyong.