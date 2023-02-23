See Song Hye-kyo in Netflix’s intense new trailer for ‘The Glory’ part 2

An official trailer for part 2 of Netflix’s hit revenge K-drama The Glory has been released.

The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo), a broken woman after falling victim to violence as a child, which led to her being forced to drop out of school and give up on her dreams of becoming an engineer. Dong-eun dedicates her adulthood to plotting revenge against the perpetrators. Lee Do-hyun stars opposite Song as Joo Yeo-jung, a man with a hidden past. All episodes of the series’ first instalment first hit the streaming platform on December 30, 2022.

The new two-minute-long visual for the upcoming series depicts Dong-eun orchestrating the next phase of her plan for revenge before she confronts her former bully Park Yeon-jin, played by Kim Ji-yeon. The long-awaited second part to the series premieres on Netflix on March 10.

The Glory is helmed by Korean filmmaker Ahn Gil-ho of Memories Of The Alhambra and Record Of Youth fame. The Korean title’s first instalment ranked within the top 10 non-English global Netflix charts for three consecutive weeks following its global release on the platform.

Speaking on The Glory part 2 earlier this month, screenwriter Eun-sook – who also wrote the script for hit 2016 drama Descendants Of The Sun starring Song Joong-ki – called the next part of the series “refreshingly satisfying and shockingly intense.”

In an interview with Elle Korea last month, The Glory lead actress Song Hye-kyo told the outlet that working on the show reignited her passion for acting. “I started to find acting fun again through The Glory,” she said, adding, “I was really happy in bed at the end of the day after I finished filming a really difficult scene. I wanted to return to filming the next day and I couldn’t wait until I am Moon Dong-eun again.”