Watch a new trailer the Netflix K-drama ‘The Good Bad Mother’

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, The Good Bad Mother.

The Good Bad Mother will follow the journey of cold-hearted attorney Choi Kang-ho (The Glory‘s Lee Do-hyun), who returns to his hometown after a tragic accident. There, he reconnects with his mother Jin Young-soon (played by Ra Mi-ran) and the pair set out to heal their frayed relationship.

The new trailer opens by introducing Kang-ho, his two childhood friends, Mi-joo (Ahn Eun-jin) and Sam-sik (Yoo In-soo), and the love triangle between the three. “If I ever steal anything again, it’s going to be your heart,” Sam-sik tells Mi-joo.

Advertisement

It then cuts to shots of Kang-ho before the incident as an ambitious prosecutor, along with emotional scenes of the trio’s mothers. “Will all the mothers be able to find happiness?” asks a voiceover.

The Good Bad Mother will premiere April 26 on the South Korean cable network JTBC, and will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.

The upcoming K-drama will be Lee’s first role since his star-making appearance in Netflix’s hit revenge drama The Glory, which ran from December 2022 to March 2023.

When part two of The Glory was released, it became the streaming platform’s most-watched programme globally for two weeks straight. The show is also now the fifth most popular Non-English TV release ever on Netflix, with over 436million hours viewed in its first 28 days.

The Good Bad Mother was first announced in January, when Netflix unveiled its slate of upcoming Korean dramas and movies for 2023. At the time, the streaming platform announced 30 such titles, including new seasons 2020’s Sweet Home and 2021’s D.P.