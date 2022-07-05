‘The Good Detective 2’: Son Hyun-joo motivates his team in new teaser

South Korean television network JTBC has shared a new teaser for The Good Detective 2, starring Son Hyun-joo and Jang Seung-jo.

Continuing from its first season, which aired in 2020, The Good Detective 2 follows a team of violent crimes detectives from the West Incheon Police department. The team includes the optimistic, middle-aged Kang Do-chang (Son), who is partnered with Oh Ji-hyuk (Jang), the team fight to solve crime and uncover buried truths.

In the new trailer, Do-chang loudly announces to his team: “Young officers, our country believes in you!” Embarrassed by his sudden declaration, the police officers remain silent, until team leader Woo Bong-shik (Jo Hee-bong) points out that he is a middle-aged officer.

The clip goes on to show snippets of their teamwork as they embark on their investigations, along with a series of comical incidents that occur while they attempt to track down criminals.

In addition to Son Hyun-joo, Jang Seung-jo and Jo Hee-bong, the cast of The Good Detective 2 also includes actors like Cha Rae-hyung, Jang Soon-won, Kim Ji-hoon and Kim Myung-joon, all of whom are reprising their roles from the first season.

The series is helmed by director Jo Nam-gook and screenwriter Choi Jin-won, who also worked on its first season. The Good Detective 2 is set to premiere on July 30 at 10:30pm KST, on JTBC.