‘The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim’ in talks for possible second season

Kakao TV has launched discussions to begin work on season two of The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim.

On August 18, OSEN reported that the fantasy drama is currently in talks for a possible second season due to its popularity. Starring Kim Sae-ron (Ordinary People) and Nam Da-reum (Start-up, Come and Hug Me), the series revolves around 18-year-old high school student Ga Doo-shim (played by Kim), who is destined to become a shaman to eradicate evil spirits.

Meanwhile, Nam plays Na Woo-soo, a wealthy and popular student at the new high school Ga Doo-shim transfers to. The duo eventually team up to solve mysterious cases and fight against evil spirits in the school.

Both actors are expected to appear in the second instalment of the series. If talks are successful, filming for the second season of The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim is scheduled to begin in November.

Having premiered on Kakao TV on July 30, the fantasy series surpassed over 1million views within five hours of its initial release. It later hit 3million views three days after its premiere. The first season of the currently on-going drama will run for a total of 12 episodes.

