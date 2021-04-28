The first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season four have just been released – read on for initial reactions.

Hulu dropped the episodes one day ahead of schedule, with the first three being released last night (April 27) in the US.

“I can admit that I am going to bed with tear stains after episode 3 of @HandmaidsOnHulu,” one fan wrote in response to Hulu’s tweet announcing the news that three episodes had started streaming.

I can admit that I am going to bed with tear stains after episode 3 of @HandmaidsOnHulu 😭 — Debra3Dee (@Deb_A_Rific) April 28, 2021

Another added: “So @HandmaidsOnHulu has me so traumatized and now I can’t sleep. The train…. THE TRAIN.”

One person also commented on feeling traumatised, reworking a quote from Mean Girls by writing: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt traumatized by The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt traumatized by The Handmaid’s Tale #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/r3QwUVvm2G — Karen Walcott (@Karenwalcott_) April 28, 2021

Take a look at some more fan reactions here:

i’m upset after episode 3 why did u have to do that to us 🙁 — mak (@makharnden) April 28, 2021

The end of episode 3 of Handmaid's Tale just has me pic.twitter.com/CPrDKEPb0j — Jen-nayyy 🦐 (@PatchouliTwat) April 28, 2021

Handmaid’s tale ruining my night pic.twitter.com/x6YuwKCAel — maura (@maur_money) April 28, 2021

In terms of critics, Vulture gave season four of The Handmaid’s Tale a positive review saying the new episodes “finally regain some momentum and forward motion.”

“Based on the eight out of ten total episodes made available to critics, this is the best The Handmaid’s Tale has been since its first season,” they wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter praised Elisabeth Moss’ “sharp visual eye” as a director, but criticised the storyline and described it as “a string of narrative reboots”.

A teaser was also shared last month, showing how season four will pick up after June’s failed bid to escape to Canada.

NME has contacted Channel 4 regarding updates for the UK release, which is yet to be confirmed.