‘The Heavenly Idol’: Kim Min-kyu struggles as a K-pop group member in new trailer

tvN has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming drama adaptation of The Heavenly Idol, starring Kim Min-kyu (Business Proposal).

Based on a web novel and webtoon of the same name, The Heavenly Idol tells the story of a heavenly high priest, Pontifex Rembrary (played by Kim), who wakes up in the body of Woo Yeon-woo, a member of unsuccessful K-pop group Wild Animal.

In the body of Yeon-woo, Rembrary meets the optimistic Kim Dal (Go Bo-gyeol), who is the idol’s biggest fan. In a desperate attempt to save Wild Animal from disbandment, she decides to become the group’s manager.

The new trailer follows the high priest as he experiences life as a K-pop idol, though he is unable to keep up the group’s choreography and stands stiffly onstage. The boyband’s diet of salads and chicken breast also devastates Rembrary, who wonders aloud: “Is this really a meal? It’s not like we are birds.”

The Heavenly Idol is set to premiere on tvN on February 15, and will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 10:30PM KST. It will also stream on Viu.

Before he debuted as an actor, Kim had trained for a brief period to become an idol alongside members of boyband SEVENTEEN. The upcoming series is also the actor’s last project before enlisting for his mandatory military service. While his agency did not specify the date of his enlistment, it shared that he would be starting his service before the premiere of The Heavenly Idol.