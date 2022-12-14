Yoo Yeon-seok, Moon Ga-young star in sensual trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Interest of Love’

Netflix has dropped a trailer for an upcoming K-drama The Interest of Love, starring Yoo Yeon-seok and Moon Ga-young.

Adapted from a novel of the same name, The Interest of Love is a romance series following four individuals with different interests and goals who cross paths with each other as employees at the Yeongpo branch of KCU Bank. Their lives become entangled as they come to understand the true meaning of love, and how far they are willing to go for it.

Yoo Yeon-seok (Narco-Saints, Hospital Playlist) stars as Ha Sang-soo, a manager at the bank who craves normalcy. However, his steadfast approach to life begins to falter when he falls for his colleague Ahn Soo-young (Link: Eat, Love, Kill, True Beauty), who is hesitant to open herself up to love.

The freshly released trailer for The Interest of Love focuses on the relationship between both Yeon-seok and Soo-young as they are seen behaving as co-workers do in the workplace, however their voiceovers indicate the intensifying emotions that threaten to show.

“They make me nervous and uncomfortable. These circumstances, these feelings… But none of that matters,” Yeon-seok says. When they’re unable to keep up the pretence, the trailer provides the first glimpses of their heated, budding romance together. The Interest of Love is due for a global premiere on Netflix on December 21.

In other K-drama news, Netflix announced earlier this week the cast for its upcoming Korean original Doona!. Anna’s Bae Suzy and My Country: The New Age’s Yang Se-jong were announced as leads for the series. Doona! is based on a webcomic titled The Girl Downstairs, and will follow a retired K-pop idol whose life gets entangled with that of an ordinary university student’s, after she moves into a sharehouse.