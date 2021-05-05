‘The Irregulars’ cancelled by Netflix after just one season

Detective series The Irregulars has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season.

The eight-part series followed a gang of teenagers going by the name of the Baker Street Irregulars who ended up solving crimes for Doctor Watson and his partner Sherlock Holmes in Victorian London.

According to Deadline, Nielsen figures showed The Irregulars as ranking higher than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at the end of April, and landing in Netflix’s top 10 list.

“Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it,” star Thaddea Graham, who played Bea in the show, wrote on her Instagram story.

“SO grateful to the entire team behind The Irregulars who showed up every day and grafted for over a year, pouring everything they had into making the show,” she continued.

“The theme of found family truly lifted off our pages + became a reality. I’m sorry we’re not heading back to Baker Street. Thank you everyone who has tuned in and engaged. It means the world.

“If there was a fight to be had to save our show, trust me, I’d be having it. We all would. I’ve never worked on a job with so much heart. It’s so rare and it’s an absolute privilege, honour and pleasure to be a part of.”

In a two-star review of the show, NME wrote: “What we’re given is a dark, sombre, often gory show – presumably in order that adults are drawn to it despite its young cast – that, unlike Sherlock, for example, seldom strays into comedy.”